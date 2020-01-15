|
|
Theodore D. Thompson
Born: March 14, 1949; in Berwyn, IL
Died: January 5, 2020; in Birmingham, AL
Theodore Darwin Thompson born March 14, 1949 in Berwyn died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at University of Alabama-Birmingham, surrounded by his family. Ted grew up in Nottingham and attended Reavis High School where he met the love of his life, Joanne (nee) Sansone.
He served in the Navy from June of 1967 to March of 1971, training as a Boilerman. Ted spent 30 years at Waldorf Corp., where he mentored numerous stationary engineers, before moving to BP where he established even more friendships. In his time on earth, he imparted his love of the outdoors to his family with experiences camping, boating, water-skiing, fishing, hunting, and shooting. He loved following the NHRA, motorcycle rides, the Second Amendment, the Navy and his country.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his children, Nicole (Jarrett) Albold, Barbara (Jeffrey) Hartley, and Brian (Shannon); his grandchildren, Vincent, Marissa, Megan, Isabella, Jacob and Jaxon, and brothers, Thomas and Terence, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mabel Ruth, and his brother, Timothy.
Visitation will be Friday, January 17 from 9 AM until the start of Mass at 11 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2500 Arbeiter Rd., Joliet, IL 60431. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL at 1 PM.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020