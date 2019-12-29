|
Theodore P. Weiss
Theodore P. "Ted" Weiss, age 63, of Joliet, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born September 9, 1956, in Columbus, Georgia, the son of the late Richard T. and Betty (nee Ureche) Weiss. Ted resided in Joliet most of his life and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Bragg, NC in the 82nd Airborne Division. He retired as a cement mason with Local # 803, DuPage County. Ted enjoyed fishing and was an old "Hot Rodder". He is survived by his two sons, Robert (Erin) Weiss of Manhattan and Rick (Erin) Weiss of Shorewood; seven grandchildren, Gavin, Dylan, Jaxson, Adyson, Weston, Peyton and Aston Weiss; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Richard Weiss; two sisters, Gwen Eppard and Darlene Eppard.
All friends and relatives may gather on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 1:15 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where full military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the Abraham Lincoln National Memorial Squad at 1:30 p.m. Memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Fred C. Dames Funeral home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 29, 2019