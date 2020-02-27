|
|
Theora S. Kujawa
Born: November 13, 1925; in Lemont, IL
Died: February 20, 2020; in Lemont, IL
Theora S. Kujawa, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Lemont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lemont, IL. She was born on November 13, 1925, in Lemont, IL, the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Lindstrom) Kulpinski.
She was a lifelong resident of Lemont. She attended Lemont schools and graduated from Lemont Township High School, Class of 1944, and was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Lemont.
Theora is survived by her loving and devoted children, Floyd (Kim) Kujawa and Beverly (Cliff) Wilson, both of Lemont; and her grandsons, Brent and Stephen Kujawa. Also surviving are her special nephews, Ray (Jackie) and Dave (Mary) Staudt; great aunt to Denise(Casey) Crump, Craig (Tory) Staudt, and Scott and Ryan (fiancÃ©e Erin O'Connor) Staudt. Her great-great nieces and nephews, Johnathon, Matt and Joe (Kayla) Staudt and Kayla and Cassidy Crump will miss their Aunt Orie. Numerous nieces and nephews in California also survive.
Preceded in death by her parents; her sister Lorraine (late Henry V. Staudt); brothers Melvin (late Lorraine) and Raymond Kulpinski.
Theora was employed at Illinois Bell Telephone; the Dr. Ernest Blondis medical office, and Totura's Finer Foods, retiring in 1987.
She was a loving, caring and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great, and great-great aunt, and a special friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially for her beautiful smile and infectious laugh. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the Staff and Nurses at the Lemont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care bestowed on our mother during the past five years. We would like to thank the Fifth Floor Nurses at Silver Cross Hospital, Joliet and Harbor Light Hospice in Winfield, IL, for the support and compassion shown us the past three weeks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Theora's memory can be sent to Bethany Lutheran Church, 500 Lemont St., Lemont, IL 60439.
Visitation Saturday, February29, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 500 Lemont St. Lemont. Interment Bethany Lutheran Cemetery.
Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 27, 2020