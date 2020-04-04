The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Theresa A. Walsh (nee Falvey), ( 92) loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother died peacefully on Aprl 1.

She is survived by her children Patricia Haynes, Mary Kate Nash, Colleen Gallagher (Andrew), Daniel Walsh (Sarah), Brian Walsh (Ruth).and Kevin Walsh (Patricia). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Erin Fitzpatrick (Eric), Michael, Sean (Dee Dee), and Daniel Willey, Ryan and Quinn Nash, Meghan Staebler (Timothy), Maura Tunney (Patrick), Molly, Andrew, and Timothy Gallagher, Donald and Monica Walsh, and Benjamin Walsh and three great-grandchildren: Bridget and Brendan Fitzpatrick and Aileen Tunney. She also survived by two sisters, Dolores Favorite and Betty Geimer (Richard) and several nieces and nephews.

Theresa was proceeded in death by her husband Donald, her son Michael, her son-in-law Donald Haynes, her parents Catherine and Thomas Falvey, her sisters Kathleen Lynch, Eileen Falvey, Mary Hall, and Dorothy White and her brothers Robert Falvey, Michael Falvey, and Thomas Falvey.

Theresa was an active member of St. Raymond Cathedral's women's clubs, she served as a pastoral minister delivering communion to others in the parish, she was deeply committed to her parish for nearly 70 years. She was also a member of the Cantigny Post VFW Women's Ladies Auxiliary. She served as Precinct Committee woman for the Democratic party in Joliet. She was proud of her Irish heritage and she and her husband were married on St. Patrick's Day. Services will be private at this time of shelter but the family plans to have a Memorial Mass and celebration of her life at a later date.

Memorials in Theresa's name to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Ave.,Joliet, IL 60435, would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2020
