|
|
Theresa Alton (Jandura)
Born: September 1, 1939
Died: February 8, 2020
80 yrs. passed away Saturday at Sunny Hill Nursing Home.
Survived by two daughters, Cindy (Tim) Walsh and Karen (Marty) Walsh, one son Gerald Jr.(Sue) Alton, Eight grandchildren, Nicole (Jeff) Bonarek, Micheal Walsh, Amy (Jimmy) Vega, Kelly (Chris) Roberts, Kevin (Krystal) Walsh, Kali, Mallory and Madelyn Alton and seven great-grandchildren. One brother Louis (Rosalie) Jandura, beloved cousin, Mitzi Ferry. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by her husband Gerald Sr., her parents Stephen & and Anna (Chapla) Jandura, seven brothers and one sister and her beloved dog Molly.
Theresa graduated from St. Francis Academy and married Gerald Sr. in 1958. After raising a family of three children, she graduated from Joliet Junior College of Nursing in 1973. Employed at Silver Cross Hospital as an orthopedic nurse. She and her husband loved traveling, fishing, trips to Las Vegas and spending time with family & friends.
Special thanks to Joliet Area Community Hospice for there excellent care.
In lieu of flowers donations to Joliet Hospice would be appreciated. Visitation for Theresa Alton will be Wednesday, Feb.12, 2020 at S.S. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery Chapel, Rt. 6, Joliet, at 9:30a.m. to 11a.m. followed by a prayer service. Inurnment at St. Cyril's Cemetery.
PISUT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS 815-722-0998
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020