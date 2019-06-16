The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Kay Pittman


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theresa Kay Pittman Obituary
Theresa Kay Pittman

Born: September 3, 1962

Died: June 5, 2019

Theresa Kay Pittman was born on September 3, 1962, to Lesley and Emma Edwards (Wilson). She was called home to be with the Lord on June 5, 2019.

Theresa loved spending time with her family and friends. She had such a beautiful smile and a great personality.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Lesley and Emma Edwards; her beautiful daughter, Ericka Charon Pittman; sisters, Doris Edwards, Francis Mae Edwards, and Mae Francis Edwards; brothers, Lesley Edwards Jr., Gerald "Jerry" Edwards, Joe Willie Edwards, and Eugene Edwards.

Theresa leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Dennis Pittman; one daughter, Tyesha Pittman; two sisters, Maxine (Darian) Caston, and Barbara (Earl) Caston; three brothers, Raymond Edwards, Douglas Edwards, and Donald Ray Edwards; eight grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She also leaves one special niece Mesha (Kim) Watson and her special sister/friend Cindy Herron.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. Service at 11:00 AM. Pastor Zilzah Trotter, officiating. Interment Private.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now