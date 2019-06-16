|
|
Theresa Kay Pittman
Born: September 3, 1962
Died: June 5, 2019
Theresa Kay Pittman was born on September 3, 1962, to Lesley and Emma Edwards (Wilson). She was called home to be with the Lord on June 5, 2019.
Theresa loved spending time with her family and friends. She had such a beautiful smile and a great personality.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Lesley and Emma Edwards; her beautiful daughter, Ericka Charon Pittman; sisters, Doris Edwards, Francis Mae Edwards, and Mae Francis Edwards; brothers, Lesley Edwards Jr., Gerald "Jerry" Edwards, Joe Willie Edwards, and Eugene Edwards.
Theresa leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Dennis Pittman; one daughter, Tyesha Pittman; two sisters, Maxine (Darian) Caston, and Barbara (Earl) Caston; three brothers, Raymond Edwards, Douglas Edwards, and Donald Ray Edwards; eight grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She also leaves one special niece Mesha (Kim) Watson and her special sister/friend Cindy Herron.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. Service at 11:00 AM. Pastor Zilzah Trotter, officiating. Interment Private.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on June 16, 2019