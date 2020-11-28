1/
Theresa M. Guenther
1929 - 2020
Theresa M. Guenther (nee Smrekar), age 91, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Theresa is survived by her children, Dale (Theresa) Slaboszewski and Lori (Bryce) McClellan; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Slaboszewski; second husband, William Guenther; parents, Louis and Mary Smrekar; and son, Dennis Slaboszewski.

Theresa graduated from Providence Catholic High School. She was a waitress at Bernice's Restaurant for 26 years. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet. Theresa was an avid bowler and a member of the St. Joseph Seniors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated.

A celebration of Theresa's life will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 with a private visitation at Tezak Funeral Home. The family invites relatives and friends to join them on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Maximum occupancy at the church will be 50 guests. Face masks are required upon entry. Obituary and tribute wall are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Nativity Church
NOV
30
Interment
12:15 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
