Theresa M. Perrino
Theresa M. "Terry" Perrino, age 78, of Joliet, IL and formerly Schaumburg, IL passed away peacefully in her sleep, Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born April 17, 1942, to the late Rose (nee Loizzi) and Nicholas Perrino in Melrose Park, IL where she was raised and educated. Later in life, she returned to school, receiving a Bachelor's degree from Roosevelt University in Chicago.
Surviving is her dear friend and partner, Nancy Ruby; sister-in-law, Sharon Jean Perrino; nieces, Francine Leroy, Valerie Cooper and Natalie Perrino; nephew, Michael Perrino; great-nieces, Carolyn, Rae-Michelle, Christina, Caitlin and Rachel; and great-nephews, Matt, Kevin, Nico, Dan and Chance.
Preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Michael Perrino; her sister, Marie Loizzi; and niece, Roselle Thies.
Terry retired from the College of DuPage as a research analyst. While employed at COD, she received two awards for Outstanding Service. She enjoyed the outdoors and traveling and trips often involved biking, hikes and cross-country skiing.
As it was Terry's wish, cremation rites will be accorded and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to the Northern Illinois Food Bank would be appreciated.
