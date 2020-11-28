1/
Theresa MIlewski
Theresa Milewski

Died: November 18, 2020

Theresa Milewski (nee Gawel), age 72, loving wife of Robert Milewski who preceded her in death. She kept his shoes by the front door as a tribute to him and a symbol that she was waiting to be reunited with him. Theresa died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 after a short battle with Covid-19. The family appreciates her medical team, and all of the medical personnel for their care to the sick, despite the dangers and risk.

Theresa was born in Amburg, Germany. The only daughter of Frank and Helen Gawel and was raised in the back of the yards. The early years of her marriage took her to the Phillipines when her husband Bob was in the United States Air Force. Afterwards, they made their home in Bolingbrook. Theresa taught for many years in the Catholic School System and retired from Holy Family School in Shorewood.

Theresa was unwavering in her love for her son, Kyle, and her granddaughter, Aria was the joy of her life. She will also be missed by her brothers: Bruno (the late Mary Ann, the late Joyce) Gawel, Zenon (Georgene) Gawel, and Joe (Dolores) Gawel, as well as her nieces and nephews and their children, who she enjoyed at family gatherings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 North Brook Forest Drive in Shorewood at 11:00 a.m. Following mass a private interment will be held and Theresa will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Obituary and Tribute Wall for Theresa Milewski is available at tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
