Theresa Peterson
Born: September 21, 1928
Died: December 6, 2019
Theresa Peterson, wife of Earl W. Peterson for 71 yrs and co-owner with spouse of "Petersons Watercare" was freed at last from the years she was held hostage by "Alzheimers disease". As quiet she entered this world, she slipped away. Our mother and grandmother was the most loving, gracious, giving, kind, warm, and generous woman we have ever been loved by has been taken. She loved unconditionally and instilled in us strength, love perseverance, kindness, courage, and forgiveness. She was a fighter until the end. Her strength was that of 200 men. We will cherish her memory everyday of our lives.
She is preceded in death by sisters, Helen, Mary, Katie, and Kathryn, as well her parents Lucy and Andrew Smith.
Survived by her husband Earl, sons Ken (Julie) and David Peterson. Daughters Judy(Doug) Herron, Nancy ( Steve) Wilkey Theresa (Marc) Roder and Donna Fairfield. Also grandchildren Julie, Lisa, Christoper, Jacob, Ashley, Jordan, Paul, Michelle and Cassie. Great grandchildren, Michael, Jayden and Jaxon.
Private funeral services were held Wednesday December 11, 2019.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Pisut Funeral Services 815-722-0998
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 15, 2019