|
|
Theresa Yolanda Bishop
Born: February 3, 1981
Died: August 31, 2019
Theresa Bishop was one of two children born to Shirley H. Bishop in Kankakee, Illinois.
Theresa attended Lorenzo R. Smith Grade School in Pembroke, Illinois. Later, the family relocated to Joliet, IL, where she attended and graduated from Joliet Township Central High School. Theresa's desire to help people led her to Brown Mackie College School of Nursing where she became a Certified Licensed Practical Nurse. She was employed at Senior Star Adult/Assisted Living Care in Joliet, IL where she with care and kindness gave professional service to those clients and where she made many lifelong friends. She truly adored and loved her four children dearly. Her life was like a garden of flowers, always encouraging, giving, helping, smiling, but most of all, always emphasizing and showing how much she loved her family.
Theresa departed this life on the late morning of August 31, 2019, in the comfort of a few beloved family members. Theresa is preceded in death by her loving sister, Latrice Bishop (Trice). Theresa leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted mother, Shirley Bishop, her four children; Tyria M. Bishop, Xavier Serrano, Jasmine Latrice Bishop and Zion Moses Craig; aunts and uncles, Barbara Bishop of Dolton, IL, Edward (Velma) Bishop of Roswell, GA, Zoe Murphy White of Kankakee, IL, Maria (Grant) Goosby of Sacramento, CA, Eric (Jeanette) Bishop of Mississippi, Consuela (Connie) Bishop, Yvette Bishop, Linda Faye (Vernon) Mayes of Joliet, IL,; Liana Bishop of Great Lakes, IL.; along with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Antovise (Braheem) Connor, Linda Faye Mayes, Liana Bishop, and the staff at Transitions Hospice for the wonderful care and support she received.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 18101 W. Oak Ave. Lockport, IL, Pastor Richard D. House. Service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Rhea Martin, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 5, 2019