Thomas C. Pahnke
Thomas C. Pahnke, age 73, of Manhattan passed away peacefully at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home with family at his side on Monday, August 24, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Linda (nee Evans) Pahnke, his sons Gene Pahnke and Glen (Julie) Pahnke and his sister Nancy (Ken) Klaus.
Preceded in death by his parents, his son Shawn David Pahnke and his brother Richard Pahnke.
Tom grew up in Cedar Lake, IN and attended school there as well. Tom was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country during Vietnam. Tom was active in his community, he served as building supervisor and later as village administrator. In Tom's spare time he enjoyed the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Bears. He was a certified Indiana and Illinois baseball umpire and umped countless High School and local League games. Tom volunteered at nearby communities, including Utica and Coal City after being hit by tornadoes. His knowledge and memory for building codes was a true gift. Tom was a loving husband, father, brother and friend and he will be dearly missed.
Visitation for Tom will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service for Tom will be the same day at 12:30 P.M. also at the funeral home. Interment with committal service and full military honors will be at 2:00 P.M. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL where Tom will be laid to rest next to his son Shawn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, by visiting www.stjude.org
or 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be most appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com