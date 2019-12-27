|
|
Thomas Charles Hare
Thomas Charles Hare, age 67 of Joliet, IL, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 from a brief but brave battle with cancer.
Born on October 31, 1952 in Joliet, IL. Tom was the son of John Francis Hare Sr. and Helen Louise (Thuot) Hare.
Tom graduated from Joliet Township Central Campus Class of 1970 and Illinois State University Class of 1974 with a bachelor's degree.
Tom was retired from State Farm Insurance after many years and was presently employed at Will County Circuit Court as a Bailiff. Member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Crest, Hill, IL.
Tom was an avid Sox fan and was one of a kind. He was a friend to anyone he met. He had a great knowledge of many things including, baseball, history and a numismatic interest. He will be remembered as great friend, a loving husband, devoted father and a wonderful and caring PaPa. Tom was strong in faith and rich in kindness. He was the "nicest man" you would ever meet. He will be greatly missed by many and will never be replaced.
Tom is survived by his very loving wife, Susan (Baranski) "Kid" Hare of 26 years. His son, Steven Pearson, his daughter, Stephanie (Kyle) Adamowski, brothers; Gene (Sharon) Hare, Dan "Sid" Hare and sister-in-law, Vickie (Sayles) Hare. Six grandchildren, Ethan and Sasha Adamowski, Cole, Josie, Dylan and Chandlyr Pearson. Nieces, nephews, cousins, Trent Pearson and many numerous friends.
Preceded by his parents, two brothers, Jim "Dawg" Hare and John Francis (Cheryl) Hare Jr.
Tom was a member of The Will Couty Old Timers Baseball Association of as Membership Co-Ordinator for many years, Southside Civic Club, Ingalls Park AC, Will County Coin Club and Knights of Columbus.
Funeral services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet, IL., Saturday, December 28th at 8:45am to St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1301 Sterling Avenue, Joliet IL. at 9:30am for Mass of Christian Burial with Father Chris Groh officiating. Memorials to The Will County Old Timers Baseball Association would be appreciated. Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3pm-7pm. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow at a later date and inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery. For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 27, 2019