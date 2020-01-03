|
Thomas E. Boyd
Age 84, a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away from complications of Parkinson's at Sunny Hill Nursing Home, Sunday night, December 29, 2019. He was born on December 23, 1935, to the late Vera Muraro and William Boyd of Joliet.
He is survived by his brothers, Sonny (Rose) Boyd, Dick (Lynn) Boyd; sisters, Jean Knorr, Ida Muraro; daughter, Vickielynn (Chuck) Lopez; grandchildren Brandielynn (John) Baracani, Brian Meyer and Hailey Meyer; great-grandchildren, Danielle and Melissa Fleming, Heather McAllister, Owen Kurt Meyer; many loving great-great-grandchildren; his longtime companion, Helen Jachinowski; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Tom went to work at a very young age and helped support and take care of his mother and siblings. He was always a very hard worker and would do any job to help him at his craft. He was a member of the Pipefitters Union, Local #422, now #597. Throughout the years, he worked for Joliet Barge and retired from Poehner, Dillman and Mahalik and was formerly employed by Cy's Heating and Cooling. Tom also rehabbed several homes in the Joliet Area. Tom went back to work for his cousin, Jim Bryce, with his brother, Bill Boyd, and best friend, Brian Helmar, doing building repair and maintenance.
He was a devoted family man. He always made sure everyone was always taken care of; helping financially, repairing a house, vehicle or giving someone a place to live. He was the strength for many of us in the family when we needed it. Tom loved traveling and meeting new people. He had been to Europe, Australia and just about every state either by train or car in the United States. He was an avid car enthusiast and had several cars throughout the years as well as motorcycles, dune buggies, trucks and a couple of street rods. Tom was a bit of a rabble-rouser in his youth and was in a motorcycle club. He was a member of the car club, Prison City Kruisers with his brother, Dick Boyd, and several friends. Tom was also an Elder at Our Savior Lutheran Church for many years.
Preceded in death by his parents, William Boyd and Vera Muraro; step-father, Bucky Muraro; sisters, Ann Mae Wallace and Lillias Carnes; brother, Bill Boyd; sons, Jeffery and Kurt Boyd.
The family of Thomas E. Boyd would like to thank the staff of Sunny Hill Nursing Home. We would like to specifically thank Simon, Grace and Monica who took care of him as if he was a member of their own family.
Visitation for Tom Boyd will be Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington) Rds., Joliet from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family requests all attendees to wear yellow - Tom's favorite color. Memorials in his memory to Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131 (parkinsons.org) would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020