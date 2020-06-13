Thomas E. Maher
Thomas E. Maher "Hawk", Age 79, passed away on Thursday June 11, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Born in Joliet on July 7, 1940, he was a life-long resident.
He was employed as a postal clerk for the Post Office with 34 years of service and then for 15 years he was employed by the Plainfield School District. He was a member of the Moran AC and an avid Cubs Fan.
Preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Nora (nee Ardaugh) Maher; three sisters, Joanne Offerman, Frances McDonald and Jane Golliher.
Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandra (nee Keenan) Maher; four children, Janice (Thomas) Russell, John (Irene Bedolla) Maher, Danny (Jayne) Maher and Melissa Maher; six grandchildren, Heather and Lauren Russell, Jenna Maher, Danny, Kate and Mike Maher; one sister, Maryellen Eberhardt; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough St. Joliet on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10 AM. All attending the mass will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing in the church during mass. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Manhattan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
