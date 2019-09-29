The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Thomas Edward Osika Obituary
Thomas Edward Osika

Thomas Edward Osika, age 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Catherine (nee Radtke); children, Christine (Brian) Vanderway, Therese (Scott) Montgomery; grandchildren, Toby and Tyler Vanderway; mother, Kathleen (nee Armstrong); and sister, Marjorie (the late Jack) Hoehne.

Preceded in death by his father, Thomas M. Osika.

Thomas was a proud United States Army Veteran serving two tours during the Vietnam War as a Combat Engineer and a member of the Bolingbrook VFW Post #5917. He was employed by Macneal Hospital as an engineer for 46 years. Thomas greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing at his lake house and watching the Chicago Cubs win the World Series. He will be truly missed.

A celebration of Thomas' life will begin on Monday, September 30, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Obituary and tribute wall for Thomas E. Osika at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 29, 2019
