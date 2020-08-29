Thomas G. Emich



Born: June 24, 1959



Died: August 8, 2020



It is with an abundance of sadness and grief that the family of Tom Emich announce his passing due to complications after a recent surgery on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Tom was born June 24, 1959 in Joliet, Illinois. He graduated Joliet Catholic HS in 1977 and earned his Business Administration Degree from Regis College, Denver in 1983.



Tom grew up in a New Car Dealership family. Both his maternal and paternal grandfathers (Fred Emich Sr. and Daniel Ganey) owned dealerships in the Chicago area beginning in the early 1920's. Fred's son, Fred Emich Jr. and Daniel's daughter, Barbara Ganey married in 1950.



A quick study, Tom learned the business at his dad's Ford dealership in Joliet and his family's dealerships in the Denver area. As a 3rd generation new car dealer, Tom opened Emich Oldsmobile in Tucson with his dad in 1985 and became a 35-year resident of Tucson. To expand their presence in the Southern Arizona market place he later acquired the Subaru and Suzuki product lines. The dealership earned both an Elite Oldsmobile Dealer and Subaru Stellar Performer Certification. After selling the business in 2010, Tom stayed active in the auto business as a broker/wholesaler coupled with real estate investments.



Tom was a lucky guy. His business was his passion and loved car talk with anyone and everyone. A real people person, he was always ready with a smile to greet family, friends, business associates and customers. Beyond that, Tom was a wealth of knowledge on almost any subject from astronomy to sports and was well-known for his annual Super Bowl parties. His outgoing, charismatic personality made Tom friends wherever he went. With his effervescent smile, people naturally gravitated towards Tom and he had an uncanny ability to remember names and faces. A lifelong athlete, he was accomplished in hockey, downhill skiing, hunting, fishing and golfing.



Tom married Mimi (Mary Jo) Wilhelmi in 1983 and they had two sons and one daughter. Following their divorce, Tom married Jeri Griffin in 2002. Tom's favorite times were their family vacations, ski trips, and weekends on the boat at the lakes. And while his children embraced his spirit for adventure, Tom also taught them how to live life, to take personal responsibility, to be kind, encouraging them to set goals and follow through. And, along the way Tom as a parent became their friend. On his romantic side, for the past 24 years, Tom loved and was in love with Jeri. And she with him. She was his best friend. He taught her how to enjoy life every day. They simply fit together and theirs was a love story of which songs are written.



Tom is survived by devoted wife, Jeri; loving children Matthew (Danielle), Elena (Scott), Tom and stepchildren Michaeline Heydari (Nate), Brittany Shochat (Orin) Wyatt Mayfield; beloved mother Barbara; siblings Fred III (Carol), Annie Emich Black (Bruce Mattherly), Daniel (Mary Jane), Mary Emich; and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Fred Jr.



A private family service will be held at Corpus Cristi Church presided by long-time family friend Rev. Richard Kingsley on Monday, August 31 at 10 a.m. The family invites memorial donations in Tom's name to St. Anne's Chapel, 3820N. Sabino Canyon Rd., Tucson, AZ 85750. Arrangements by East Lawn Mortuary& Cemetery.





