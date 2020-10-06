Thomas Girard

Thomas GirardThomas A. Girard, age 46, of Lockport, IL, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at home.Tom is survived by his loving daughter Sydney. Parents, William Tally and Sue (Smiley) Girard; Brother Neal Girard and Sister and Brother-in Law, Amy and Gary Lee. He is also survived by niece, Niki Girard, nephews Ryan, Dylan and Jayden Lee, his lifelong best friend Kareem Shaikh and numerous cousins.Tom loved his daughter more than anything. He was a lifelong White Sox fan and loved all Chicago sports. He was a lover of music; Especially playing the guitar and singing to anyone who would listen. He spent the last 11 years working in bankruptcy law with Diaz Anselmo Lindberg, P.A.Services for Tom will be Wednesday, Oct. 7th, 2020 at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 4:00, followed by a Memorial Service at 7:30. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sydney Robison-Girard in support of her college education is appreciated.