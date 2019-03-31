|
|
Thomas Glenn Cora
Born: March 7, 1950
Died: March 25, 2019
Thomas Glenn Cora died Monday, March 25, 2019. He was 69.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Tina (nee Nagato Losacco); children, Michael (Lisa) Cora, Dominique (Rob) Annis and Casey (Maura) Cora; siblings, Joan (Lawrence) Dolinsek, Charles (Mary) Cora, Susan Nemanik and Tim (Lori) Cora; five beloved grandchildren, Kailey and Camden (Annis), Fiona, Emmett and Thomas (Cora); stepdaughter, Angel (Jeff) Bernreuter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Nancy Crowther; mother, Theodora Cora (nee Ochs) and father, Henry Cora.
Born in Lockport on March 7, 1950, he worked as a roofer, bartender and long-haul truck driver. As president of the Northwest Recreation Club, he turned a quiet hangout for aging World War II vets into a freewheeling blue-collar tavern. He was an avid hunter, bass fisherman and Bears fan. He relished taking his grandchildren for rides on his motorized wheelchair and gifting them handmade heirloom crafts.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on April 16 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Avenue, Joliet.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 31, 2019