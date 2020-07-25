1/
Thomas Govoni
1932 - 2020
Thomas Govoni

Born: January 3, 1932; in Joliet, IL

Died: July 18, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Passed away at PARC at Joliet on July 18, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Primo and Angela Govoni, and his sister, Norma Govoni. Survived by his brother Primo "Don" (Joan) Govoni, his niece Cheryl (Bob) Wenzel, nephews Don (Mary) Govoni and Steve (Teresa) Govoni, great-nephews Steven Wenzel, Sam and John "Jack" Govoni, and great-niece Lina Govoni. Tom was born in Joliet and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Joliet Township High School, class of 1950, where he was a standout football player and wrestler. He served in the United States Armed Forces and worked as a laborer for many years. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle and a cherished member of our family. Private services will be held at a later date. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Funeral Arrangements are under the care and coordination of Schewe Funeral and Cremation Services.

For more information, please call 815-714-9143 or visit her Tribute Wall at http://www.schewefuneralservices.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.



Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 25, 2020.
