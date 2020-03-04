|
|
Thomas H. Briese
Thomas H. Briese - of Crest Hill, passed away at his residence, Sunday, March 1, 2020. Age 77 years.
Survived by his loving wife Susan M. Briese (nee Bruecks), his sister Judy (Jack) Fitzgerald of Manhattan. Two sisters-in-law Carol (Jim) Antole and Kathy (Darrell) Shepherd both of Lockport and brother-in-law Tom (Dee) Bruecks of Wisconsin. His mother-in-law Marie Bruecks of Wisconsin. His loyal dog Maggie. Also numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents Harold and Mary (nee Stiglich) Briese, his brother Terry (Bev) Briese His grandparents Paul and Frieda Briese and Ivan and Anna Stiglich. Father-in-law Donald Bruecks.
Tom was born August 4, 1942 in Joliet. Graduate of Joliet Catholic High School. Tom retired from the Will County Highway Department after 20 years. Former driver with Federated Distributors. Tom enjoyed fishing, gardening and was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Tom's family would like to thank his doctors and nurses at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center and Joliet Area Community Hospice for their wonderful care and concern.
Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Monday, March 9th at 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Mary Nativity Cemetery. Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 8th from 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020