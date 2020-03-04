The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map

Thomas H. Briese


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas H. Briese Obituary
Thomas H. Briese

Thomas H. Briese - of Crest Hill, passed away at his residence, Sunday, March 1, 2020. Age 77 years.

Survived by his loving wife Susan M. Briese (nee Bruecks), his sister Judy (Jack) Fitzgerald of Manhattan. Two sisters-in-law Carol (Jim) Antole and Kathy (Darrell) Shepherd both of Lockport and brother-in-law Tom (Dee) Bruecks of Wisconsin. His mother-in-law Marie Bruecks of Wisconsin. His loyal dog Maggie. Also numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Harold and Mary (nee Stiglich) Briese, his brother Terry (Bev) Briese His grandparents Paul and Frieda Briese and Ivan and Anna Stiglich. Father-in-law Donald Bruecks.

Tom was born August 4, 1942 in Joliet. Graduate of Joliet Catholic High School. Tom retired from the Will County Highway Department after 20 years. Former driver with Federated Distributors. Tom enjoyed fishing, gardening and was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Tom's family would like to thank his doctors and nurses at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center and Joliet Area Community Hospice for their wonderful care and concern.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Monday, March 9th at 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Mary Nativity Cemetery. Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 8th from 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -