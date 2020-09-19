Thomas J. Brown



Born: February 1, 1939; in Ellenville, NY



Died: September 14, 2020; in Junction, IL



Thomas J. Brown, 81, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday September 14, 2020 in Junction, Illinois. Thomas was born February 1, 1939 in Ellenville, NY to the late Robert and Margaret (Sheeley) Brown.



Survived by his loving wife SanDee (Rushing) Brown in addition to his wife he is survived by five children: Tami Elder, Debra (James) Isberg, Dirk (Sandy-Lynn) Elder, Roger Elder, Dori (Mike) Tilko, seven grandchildren: Brooke (Shaun) Crump, Justin Uzzolino, Michelle Brown, Bryan Kuta, Rob Elder, Rylan Tilko, Grayson Tilko. Also several great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter in 2019 Denise (Brown) Jenovai.



At his request, Thomas will be cremated with a private service at Westwood Cemetery in Junction.



Arrangements are in care of Vickery Funeral Chapel in Shawneetown.





