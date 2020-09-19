1/1
Thomas J. Brown
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Brown

Born: February 1, 1939; in Ellenville, NY

Died: September 14, 2020; in Junction, IL

Thomas J. Brown, 81, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday September 14, 2020 in Junction, Illinois. Thomas was born February 1, 1939 in Ellenville, NY to the late Robert and Margaret (Sheeley) Brown.

Survived by his loving wife SanDee (Rushing) Brown in addition to his wife he is survived by five children: Tami Elder, Debra (James) Isberg, Dirk (Sandy-Lynn) Elder, Roger Elder, Dori (Mike) Tilko, seven grandchildren: Brooke (Shaun) Crump, Justin Uzzolino, Michelle Brown, Bryan Kuta, Rob Elder, Rylan Tilko, Grayson Tilko. Also several great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter in 2019 Denise (Brown) Jenovai.

At his request, Thomas will be cremated with a private service at Westwood Cemetery in Junction.

Arrangements are in care of Vickery Funeral Chapel in Shawneetown.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vickery Funeral Chapel
274 W Marshall Ave
Shawneetown, IL 62984
(618) 269-3162
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vickery Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved