Thomas J. Brown
Thomas J. Brown

Thomas J. Brown, age 77, of Joliet, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center Joliet.

Born January 7, 1943 in Glen Ellyn, IL, he was the son of the late Edward and Bernice (Brummel) Brown. Tom was raised in Glen Ellyn, but spent his childhood summers in Minocqua, WI, a community which remained special throughout his entire life. He was a graduate of St. Petronille Grade School in Glen Ellyn, St. Procopius High School in Lisle, and the University of Notre Dame.

Tom was President of Joyce Beverages ("the 7-Up Company"), and active in many community organizations including the George Werden Buck Boys Club, Joliet Catholic High School Dad's Club, and the Min-Aqua Bats Water Ski Club. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, and sports fan. He loved his time in Minocqua with family and friends fishing, water-skiing, enjoying shore lunches and boating.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Rebecca (Borchers) Brown of Joliet; his children, Tom Brown, Jr. of South Bend, IN, Jim Brown of Oswego, IL, Bob (Dana) Brown of Charlotte, NC, and Kristi (Mike) Kelley of Joliet; his grandchildren, Rebecca, John, Katherine and Edward Brown, Morgan and Megan Brown, Connor and Colin Brown, and Lauren, Michael, Macaire, Brigid and Daniel Kelley; and two brothers, Edward (Diane) Brown of Champaign, IL and Richard (Lyn) Brown of Northbrook, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Brown will be celebrated Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Avenue Joliet. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be in St. Mary Nativity Cemetery, Crest Hill. Visitation will be private.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com where you may leave an online condolence or share a favorite story or memory.



Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
