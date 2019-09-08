|
Thomas J. Markle
Thomas J. Markle Age 93 of Wilmington August 23, 2019. Born July 8, 1926 in Williston, TN. Thomas Jackson was a WWII, US Army Veteran. He married Minnie Elizabeth Privette on October 27, 1945 in MS; was a member of Island City Baptist Church, and retired from Caterpillar following 30 years of service. Tom enjoyed carpentry work and spending time with his buddies at Burger King.
Survivors include his sons: Thomas (Anne) Markle and Claude Markle, both of Wilmington; seven grandchildren; (15) great grandchildren, and one sister, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded by his parents; wife Minnie, and daughter, Linda Airgood.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Cemetery committal services along with military honors will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. when Tom will be laid to rest with his wife Minnie.
Family and friends wishing to attend, are encouraged to assemble at the cemetery welcome center by 9:15 a.m.
Tom's Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/notices/Thomas-Markle
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 8, 2019