O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
700 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL
Thomas J. Pierson Sr.


1955 - 2019
Thomas J. Pierson Sr. Obituary
Thomas J. Pierson, Sr.

Born: August 13, 1955; in Oak Park, IL

Died: September 29, 2019; in Lockport, IL

Thomas J. Pierson, Sr., age 64, late of Lockport passes away peacefully Sunday, September 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oak Park, IL., and a Lockport resident for many years. Tom owned and operated Stephenson Photography in Lockport and was a very dedicated and talented photographer. Faithful member of First Congregational United Church of Christ, Lockport; Proud member of Lockport Chamber of Commerce, Lockport Old Canal Days, Lockport Rotary Club, Lockport Lions Club, Lockport Economic Development Commission, and Associated Professional Photographers of Illinois. He graduated from Lockport Township High School, College of DuPage and the Winona School of Photography.

Survived by his beloved wife, Mary (nee Gunty) ; loving children, TJ (Kristine) Pierson, Michelle (Matt) Fernandez, James (Brooke) Pierson, David Pierson and Samantha Pierson; adored grandchildren, Lily, Kailey, Layla, Quinn, Ryan, Clayton, Parker and Maebelle; his parents, Russ and Jane (nee Love) Pierson; one brother, Jim (Cherie) Pierson; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles also survive.

Thomas was very loving, caring, thoughtful and well loved, he touched many lives in his short time here on earth and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL, 60441 from 2:00pm until 8:00pm.

A Memorial Service celebrating Thomas' life will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at First Congregational United Church of Christ 700 E. 9th St., Lockport IL., 60441 at 10:00am.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
