Thomas John Cercone
Thomas John Cercone, the most kind, humorous and generous man, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth, IL after a long struggle with Dementia.
Tom leaves such thoughtful, wonderful memories to his devoted wife, Maureen (nee Cremeens) Cercone; his daughters, Felecia (Rocky) Sveda and Michelle (Shawn) Stinson, Kristine Wilkerson, Colleen (Matthew) Kruszewski; sons, Kevin (Toni) Himmelman and Brian Himmelman; grandchildren, Matthew Sveda, Dagny & Sadie Himmelman, Katherine & Maeve Himmelman and Barrett Kruszewski; sister-in-law, Madeline "Midge" Cercone; nephews, David (Stacey) Cercone and Paul (Carrie) Cercone; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom was born on October 13th, 1945 to the late George C. Cercone and Frances (nee DiCicco) on the south side of Chicago where he was raised until relocating to the southwest suburbs. Tom was preceded in death by his brother, David Cercone.
Tom was a life-long member of Plumbers Local #150. With friend and partner Ralph Heckler, they owned and operated Pride Plumbing for over 35 years until he retired in 2007.
Papa Tom was easy to love, and one of the most caring people to his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He is remembered fondly for being a "salt of the earth" kind of guy, incredibly hard-working and fun to be around. Tom spoke often of his daughters, Felecia and Michelle as his pride and joy in life. He had a passion for traveling, golfing, fishing and bird watching. Tom was a huge sports lover who never missed a Bears or Cubs game.
A celebration of Tom's life is being planned for the Spring when we can all gather and remember what a wonderful, loving, caring and beautiful man Tom was. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Prairieview Lutheran Home, 403 North 4th St., Danforth, IL 60930-0004, where the staff was so attentive and kind to Tom throughout his stay there and especially during his last days.
