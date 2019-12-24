|
Thomas K. Sprague, Jr.
Thomas K. Sprague, Jr., 95, passed away December 13, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born March 22, 1924, in Joliet, IL to Martha (Streitz) and Thomas K. Sprague, Sr.
Tom is survived by his adoring wife, JoAnn (nee Fehrenbacher), married in 1950. Tom and JoAnn recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on October 14, 2019.
They made their home in Joliet where they raised their three children, Thomas K. III (Mary "Mimi" Minarich), Carlene (Charles) Kinzie and John; his children and six grandchildren were an immense source of pride; Jonathan Sprague, Griffin (Alexandra Michel) Kinzie, Trevor Kinzie, Spencer Kinzie, Charles Sprague and Elizabeth Sprague. Tom enjoyed frequent Sprague and Fehrenbacher family reunions with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He always put family first. His faith in God was demonstrated when Tom became a Catholic as an adult thru the RCIA Program at the Cathedral of St. Raymond in Joliet.
Tom graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1943 where he was a member of the ROTC, preparing him to enter the Army. Tom was proud of his military services. He was stationed in Cherbourg, France during WWII in 1944, returning after V-E Day to the Illinois Army National Guard 44th Division and later served during the Korean War as a 1st Lieutenant, Infantry, until his honorable discharge in 1953.
Tom was mentored by his aunt, Mable Sprague Kase, in the insurance business after returning from WWII. He built his insurance business for over 40 years and was dedicated to serving his clients in the Will County area. He was an active member and past president of the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois. He was awarded the C.M. Cartwright Merit Award for his excellence in the insurance industry.
Tom was a proud member and past president of the Joliet Rotary Club and member of the Joliet Elks Club. He lived his life by the Rotary motto, "Service Above Self".
An avid boater during childhood summers on the Kankakee River in Wilmington, IL, he continued his passion of boating with JoAnn and his kids in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, later making Three Lakes, WI their home. Tom loved to snow ski and continued skiing until the age of 83. They spent their winters in Sarasota, FL and more recently in Clarendon Hills, IL to be close to family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's name to The Rotary Foundation at Rotary.org or the American Legion Post 431 in Three Lakes, WI.
A Memorial Visitation for Thomas K. Sprague, Jr., will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Avenue, Joliet. Inurnment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where military honors will be accorded under the auspices of the United States Army and the Abraham Lincoln National Memorial Squad. Arrangements entrusted to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019