Thomas M. Pasteris
Private services were held for Thomas M. "Tom" Pasteris, who died on December 19, 2019, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Channahon on January 29, 2020. Rev. Peter P. Jarosz Pastor officiating.
Tom was a long time employee of Vidmar Buick then D'arcy Motors in Joliet. He was a tallented automotive buff; his pride and joy was a 1972 Plymouth Cuda (Susan, his wife, was the original owner) The car was recipient of many awards and trophies from auto shows and was featured on the cover of MoPar magazine. He was also a proud member of the Ancel Drag Racing Team. Tom was a graduate of St. Paul's school and alumnus of Joliet West High School class of '69.
He is survived by his wife Susan (nee Macarek), brother-in-law John Macarek, cousins: Carol, Ellen and Julie Hadala and "man's best friend" Joe a full sized collie (Lassie look a like)
Gifts in Tom's memory may be sent to:
Pet Project Shelter
2672 East 2572th Rd.
Marsielles, IL 61341
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 16, 2020