Thomas P. O'Hara
Thomas P. O'Hara "Papa Tom" "Coach Tom", age 66, of Shorewood, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Foster G. McGaw Hospital in Maywood. Tom fought a courageous 19-year battle, starting in 2001, against cancer before succumbing to complications due to a bone marrow transplant.
Survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Dawn; four children, Corinne (Mike), Kent (Missy), Kristi, and Tom Jr. (Mary); nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Kaleb, Gavin, Gage, Morgan, Finn, Luke, Oliver, and Ronan; four siblings, William (Marilyn), Eileen (Robert), Colleen and Kevin; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Tom retired as an Operations Manager in 2008 after 35 years of service with Caterpillar Tractor Co. He also spent 10 years working for the Shorewood Home Depot. He spent 22 years coaching his son and grandsons at St. Joes and Joliet Miracle League. He also coached basketball and flag football at Holy Family School in Shorewood. Tom loved spending time with his family, especially the grandkids. He could be often found on the golf course, spending a nice day golfing with his friends. He enjoyed telling silly jokes and making people laugh. He was an avid White Sox and Notre Dame fan.
Visitation for Thomas P. O'Hara will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Facemasks are required, distancing, and capacity restrictions will be observed. Funeral Services will begin at the funeral home chapel at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, and then to Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the family to be sent to causes that Tom supported.
