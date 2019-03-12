Thomas P. Reiter, BS R.Ph.



It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Philip Reiter, announces his passing. Thomas passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the age of 64.



Tom was a lifelong resident of Joliet, graduate of Joliet Catholic High School, Class of 1972, and graduate of Drake University, Class of 1977 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy.



Thomas will be remembered as being a loyal White Sox fan and baseball enthusiast. He loved spending time in the north woods with his family and friends. He was known for his "Tomisms", the giver of nicknames, his perfectly placed choice of words, and for his caring, loving heart of gold.



He is preceded in death by his father, Donald P. Reiter; his son, Casey T. Reiter; his sister Carol Glasscock and mother -in-law, Lona Huvila.



Surviving is his loving wife of 30 years, Stormy (nee Huvila); daughter, Rebecca; mother, Audrey (nee Niethammer); brother-in-law, Jack Glasscock; siblings, Diane (Thomas) Vertin, Michelle (James) Nonnie and Terry (Nora) Reiter. He also leaves behind his cherished nieces and nephews, extended brothers and sisters, his cousins, dear friends and co-workers.



The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses who cared for him at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in the ICU for Cardiology -Kersten, Melanie, Tichy, and Grace.



Tom's life will be celebrated with visitation on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home Chapel, 1201 Wyoming Avenue, Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery, Plainfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home would be appreciated.



For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019