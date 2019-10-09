|
Thomas Patrick Murphy
"Pat" age 75, late of Lockport passed away peacefully, Saturday October 5, 2019 at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital. Born in Jackson, MI., lived in Indiana and a resident of Lockport since the mid 1950's. Employed by Local # 150 and Telelabs for many dedicated years. A United States Army Veteran proudly serving his country from 1964 - 1967 and joined the Naval Reserves in the 1980's. A volunteer Firefighter at the Lockport Fire Protection District and member of the Joliet Ski Club.
Preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Dorcas (nee Calbeck) Murphy.
Survived by his dear friend, Donna Lif-Likar; Donna's children, Dianna (Thomas) Skoczek, Dale Likar and Dawn (Scott) Hoffman; one brother, Joseph (late Patricia); a sister, Mary Ann (Charles) Juricic; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many dear friends also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to ALS Foundation or K-9's for Veterans would be greatly appreciated. Per Thomas wishes cremation rites were respectfully addressed.
A Memorial gathering will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church 410 S. Jefferson St., Lockport, IL 60441.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 9, 2019