Thomas R. Haley
Thomas R. Haley

Thomas R. Haley, age 83, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home with family at his side.

Survived by his son Mike (Sharon) Haley, daughter Kathy (Jerry) Leslie, brother Bill Haley, sisters Mary (Dick-deceased) McGowan, Joan (Don) Tulley and Sharon (Tom-deceased) Erdman, grandchildren Jake, Jordan and Sean.

Preceded in death by his parents Francis and Mary (nee Marten) Haley, son David Haley, and brother Frank Haley.

Tom was a graduate of Joliet Catholic High School class of 1956. He was a proud veteran serving his country with the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Tom worked at Dresden Nuclear Power Plant as an inspector and retired after 36 years. He grew up as a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and later became a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manhattan.

Visitation for Tom will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 10-11:45 A.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will be the same day at 11:45 A.M. also at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-8045, www.forsythegouldfh.com


Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
SEP
8
Funeral service
11:45 AM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
