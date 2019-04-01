Thomas R. Morris



Thomas "Tom" R. Morris, age 94, of Joliet, born March 16th, 1925, passed away peacefully Friday, March 29th, 2019 after a brief heart ailment along with kidney failure.



Tom was proceeded in death by his wife Ruth (Richie) 1995, infant daughter Donna Ann (1962), parents Ben & Margaret Morris, brothers "Red", Pete & sister Maggie Pohlers.



Tom is survived by daughters Patti Quillman, Carole (Bob) Holloway, Jean (Duane) Puncochar. Grandchildren, Chad (Maryn) Evans, Matt Quillman, Joe (finance' Lindsay) Holloway and Deana (Jeff) Borgra. Great grandchildren, Thomas Borgra, Raymond Borgra, Abigail Borgra and Cainan Evans. Numerous nieces and nephews, Brad Morris (last of the Morris'). Cousins Janet Longnecker & Nancy White. Special friend, Dorothy Murrie & family. His best buddies, Mitzy the cat and Mr Curly the dog.



Tom was a proud and brave WWII US Navy Seabee's veteran and always had a great smile and a twinkle in his eye & knew someone just about everywhere he went. He was employed for many years with Merle Morris Garage, Rendels and Manor Towing. Tom was a member of Ridgewood Baptist Church for 93 years.



Tom wanted to thank his wonderful medical team of the past few years; Dr Steven Cataldo, Dr A. Gurfinchel & Dr J. Dongas, Kyle his dialysis buddy & Silver Cross ICU nurses, Nick and "tall" Becky.



Family will receive friends Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451. Funeral service, Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment, Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet IL.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Ridgewood Baptist Church would be appreciated.



Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019