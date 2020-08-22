Thomas W. Geary
Age 71 years, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center. He was born in Chicago on May 27, 1949 and resided in Joliet since 1993.
Tom was employed in the automobile industry for many years before retiring. He was a proud member of the Joliet Bourbon Club, an avid Chicago White Sox Fan and he loved traveling with his family. He was a loving Husband, Father and especially a loving Papa and Bada to his grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Julia (nee Kinja) Geary and a dear granddaughter, Megan.
Survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Pamela (nee Murray) Geary; two sons, Steven (Terri) Wiborg and Brian (Beth) Wiborg; 7 grandchildren, Corrine, Kyle, Michael, Lauren, Amy, Adam and Ashley. Brother-in-law of Michael (Nicole), Bill (Shirley), Mary (Jim) and Peggy (deceased).
Visitation for Thomas W. Geary will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road Joliet on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 3-7 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am with the funeral procession leaving the funeral home at 9:15 am. Private family interment will be held at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Wheaton following the mass.
Covid-19 guidelines will be enforced for those attending the visitation at the funeral home and the funeral mass at church. Facial Masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's memory to Warm Heart Ministries, 608 Timberline Drive Joliet, Illinois 60431. This will help enrich the lives of the beautiful people in Malawi, Africa.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM
