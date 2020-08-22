1/1
Thomas W. Geary
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas W. Geary

Age 71 years, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center. He was born in Chicago on May 27, 1949 and resided in Joliet since 1993.

Tom was employed in the automobile industry for many years before retiring. He was a proud member of the Joliet Bourbon Club, an avid Chicago White Sox Fan and he loved traveling with his family. He was a loving Husband, Father and especially a loving Papa and Bada to his grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Julia (nee Kinja) Geary and a dear granddaughter, Megan.

Survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Pamela (nee Murray) Geary; two sons, Steven (Terri) Wiborg and Brian (Beth) Wiborg; 7 grandchildren, Corrine, Kyle, Michael, Lauren, Amy, Adam and Ashley. Brother-in-law of Michael (Nicole), Bill (Shirley), Mary (Jim) and Peggy (deceased).

Visitation for Thomas W. Geary will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road Joliet on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 3-7 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am with the funeral procession leaving the funeral home at 9:15 am. Private family interment will be held at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Wheaton following the mass.

Covid-19 guidelines will be enforced for those attending the visitation at the funeral home and the funeral mass at church. Facial Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's memory to Warm Heart Ministries, 608 Timberline Drive Joliet, Illinois 60431. This will help enrich the lives of the beautiful people in Malawi, Africa.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Service
09:15 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved