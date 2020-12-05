1/
Timmy L. Ringo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timmy L. Ringo

Born: February 7, 1967

Died: November 13, 2020

Timmy was born in Joliet, IL to Carol (nee Quigley) and Herbert Ringo and attended Joliet Central HS. 1985. In the late 80's he moved to Nokomis, FL to be near family. Timmy loved going to the beach and deep sea fishing with his Dad and brothers.

He was predeceased by his mother Carol, his brother Raymond, Grandparents, Aunts and Uncles.

He is survived by his father Herbert, and sister Brenda of Englewood FL, sister Sherri of Poplar Bluff, MO and twin Brother and best friend Terry (Jennifer) Ringo of Punta Gorda, FL, Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

Burial will be private with a celebration of life in the summer.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved