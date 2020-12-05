Timmy L. Ringo



Born: February 7, 1967



Died: November 13, 2020



Timmy was born in Joliet, IL to Carol (nee Quigley) and Herbert Ringo and attended Joliet Central HS. 1985. In the late 80's he moved to Nokomis, FL to be near family. Timmy loved going to the beach and deep sea fishing with his Dad and brothers.



He was predeceased by his mother Carol, his brother Raymond, Grandparents, Aunts and Uncles.



He is survived by his father Herbert, and sister Brenda of Englewood FL, sister Sherri of Poplar Bluff, MO and twin Brother and best friend Terry (Jennifer) Ringo of Punta Gorda, FL, Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.



Burial will be private with a celebration of life in the summer.





