Timothy A. Clark
Timothy A. Clark 57 of New Lenox, formerly of Joliet, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital. Tim was born in Clinton, IA to his loving parents, Kathleen K. (nee Koppenhaver) and Darrell W. Clark. He was beloved husband and best friend of Kimberly (nee Kochel); devoted father to Michelle (John) Medlin, Megan (Joe) Moreno, and Madeline (fiancé Sal Sierra) Franzen; cherished grandfather of Jack, Luke, Fiona, and Clara Medlin and Leo and Vinny Moreno; dear brother of Lisa (Clyde) Love; and adored nephew, cousin, and friend.
Tim was a 1981 graduate of Joliet Central High School, where he was honored to be awarded "Steelman of the Year." He received his BA from Augustana College and his J.D. from Northern Illinois University College of Law. In 1989 he was admitted to the Illinois Bar and admitted to practice in U.S. Bankruptcy Court and the U.S. District Court of Northern IL. He was a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, the Will County Bar Association, the American Bankruptcy Institute, and former City Attorney for Crest Hill. Tim served as partner in Krockey, Cernugel, Cowgill & Clark, Ltd. from 1999 until 2017, when he began partnership in McGrath & Clark, PC. In 2015, Tim successfully briefed and argued in favor of a tax deed appeal before the Illinois Supreme Court.
Tim loved to travel with his wife, Kim, going on adventures to sample the sights and sounds of cities near and far. He enjoyed cheering for all things Illini and Hawkeyes, gardening, squirrel-watching, and wearing colorful, silly socks and ties to court and his office every day. His dogs, Bandit and Poppy and cat, Mister brought him great joy. Most of all, he loved sharing his love of trains (especially the Rock Island line) with his treasured grandchildren.
Tim was deeply loved and appreciated for all the big and little ways he made our lives better every day with his caring, generous, and thoughtful heart. He will be profoundly missed and dearly remembered.
Memorial donations may be made to the Williams Syndrome Association in Tim's name. Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 3pm - 8pm. Funeral Service will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be PRIVATE at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet. WEARING MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS MANDATORY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
