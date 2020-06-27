Timothy Andre Terrell
Age 47, of Joliet, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his late residence following a brief illness. Timothy was born to Billie and Napoleon Terrell on May 30, 1973, at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, IL. He was a resident of the Joliet area. He attended Joliet Montessori Preschool, Bishop Blanchette Grade School, and graduated from Joliet Catholic High School with the Class of 1991. Timothy attended the University of St. Francis and majored in Broadcast Communications until his junior year. He later transferred and graduated from the Illinois School for Broadcast Communications. He worked for Station KSKO Television and Radio in McGrath, Alaska, where he loved the community and they loved him. He left Alaska for an international company, Broadcast Electronics in Quincy, IL, the job allowed him to travel and to train people in the United States and Europe on how to use their electronic equipment for television and radio broadcasting. Timothy has several short films on Youtube that he produced and directed with several colleagues and friends. Tim struggled with multiple health issues the last six years. Yet, he never hesitated to provide his computer skills to anyone, including his family and friends. He also took great pride in being active in his church community at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Timothy is survived by his parents, an older brother, Napoleon (Catherine); his beloved nieces and nephews, Jade, Jessica, Napoleon, Michael, and Hunter with a special place for his grandniece, Baby Grey Josphine; several aunts, Deloris Caldwell, Brenda Martin, Rosie Greenwood, and Maggie Sims; several uncles, Willie Hunter, James, and Clarence Sims; his many cousins, Virginia Hamblin, Tammie Bailey, Maxine Brooks, Virginia Drane, Marcus Shaw, Tamika, Jimmy and Beverly Archie, Larry White, and a host of others. Timothy has been blessed with very special friends who have been with him through many struggles in life, Courtney Lucca and Pascale Truiliott and their families are among them. He will be remembered as a gentle man with a warm heart, a genuine love and commitment to his faith, family and friends. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
Visitation for Timothy Andre Terrell will be Monday, June 29, 2020, from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington), Joliet. Attendance will be limited to 50 persons in the building at a time, face masks, limited contact and physical distancing are required.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Attendance will be limited to 100 persons in church, face masks will be required and the same physical distancing is encouraged. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave a condolence or share a special memory.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 27, 2020.