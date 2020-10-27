Timothy C. Baird
Timothy C. Baird, 61, of Joliet, IL died suddenly at his residence on October 10, 2020.
Survived by his son, Keenan Baird, Daytona Beach, FL; his mother Barbara (Chuck Haggard) Baird, Galena, IL; loving aunt and uncle, Gwen and Larry Rinkenberger, Somonauk, IL. Many cousins and dear friends also survive.
Preceded in death by his father, Boyd Baird; a brother, Thomas Baird; a cousin, Bruce Rinkenberger; paternal grandparents, Robert and Pauline Baird; and maternal grandparents, Ralph and Emma Mosher.
Tim's sense of humor was a delight to family and friends. He loved to debate, having an avid knowledge of history and politics. He was an enthusiastic sports fan, especially fond of the White Sox and Blackhawks.
Tim was a passionate environmentalist, enjoying all flora and fauna of the natural world, from butterflies to prairie plants.
Early in life Tim left to pursue careers in CA and Washington State. Much later he returned to Joliet to work for Baird & Company, Land Surveyors in Lockport, IL.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations in Tim's memory may be made to the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, P.O. Box 216, Elizabeth, IL 61028. Cremation rites entrusted to Goodale Memorial Chapel. 912 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL 60441. www.anderson-goodale.com