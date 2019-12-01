The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Jude
2212 McDonough St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:30 PM
Dale Athletic Club
704 Moen Ave
Rockdale, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy LaBuda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy E. LaBuda


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy E. LaBuda Obituary
Timothy E. LaBuda

Timothy E. LaBuda, age 57, of Joliet, IL passed away on November 23, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, after a long hard fought battle with complications from diabetes. He was born on June 13, 1962, the son of Ray and Lynn M. (Nelson) LaBuda.

Tim made everyone laugh, loved to help others and was an avid reader. He was a Cub fan and Bears fan no matter what the outcome of the game. He was a member of the South Wilmington Sportsman Club and enjoyed all the tall stories told. He is a graduate of Joliet Catholic High School, Class of 1980. He absolutely loved his classmates and was very involved in the reunions. Go Hilltoppers!

He is preceded in death by his father, Ray LaBuda and brother, Frank LaBuda.

Tim is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Renee (Andrews) LaBuda; his daughter, Kelsey LaBuda and her boyfriend, Damian Herrera; mother, Lynn LaBuda; very special people, Peggy Maier and Jake Crater; Godson, Tadd LaBuda; and his in-laws, Cindy (Bob) Andrews, Crystal (Terry) Brockup, Robert Akin and Beckie (Bobby) Karlin. Several great nieces and nephews also survive.

A Memorial Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough St., Joliet, IL. Family and friends are invited to join the family for A Celebration of Life at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Dale Athletic Club, 704 Moen Ave., Rockdale, IL. Arrangements have been handled under the care and guidance of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Diabetic Foundation, or Breast Cancer Research, would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -