Timothy E. LaBuda
Timothy E. LaBuda, age 57, of Joliet, IL passed away on November 23, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, after a long hard fought battle with complications from diabetes. He was born on June 13, 1962, the son of Ray and Lynn M. (Nelson) LaBuda.
Tim made everyone laugh, loved to help others and was an avid reader. He was a Cub fan and Bears fan no matter what the outcome of the game. He was a member of the South Wilmington Sportsman Club and enjoyed all the tall stories told. He is a graduate of Joliet Catholic High School, Class of 1980. He absolutely loved his classmates and was very involved in the reunions. Go Hilltoppers!
He is preceded in death by his father, Ray LaBuda and brother, Frank LaBuda.
Tim is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Renee (Andrews) LaBuda; his daughter, Kelsey LaBuda and her boyfriend, Damian Herrera; mother, Lynn LaBuda; very special people, Peggy Maier and Jake Crater; Godson, Tadd LaBuda; and his in-laws, Cindy (Bob) Andrews, Crystal (Terry) Brockup, Robert Akin and Beckie (Bobby) Karlin. Several great nieces and nephews also survive.
A Memorial Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough St., Joliet, IL. Family and friends are invited to join the family for A Celebration of Life at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Dale Athletic Club, 704 Moen Ave., Rockdale, IL. Arrangements have been handled under the care and guidance of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Diabetic Foundation, or Breast Cancer Research, would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 1, 2019