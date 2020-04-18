|
|
Timothy Henneberry
Born: September 15, 1953; in Joliet, IL
Died: April 6, 2020; in Naperville, IL
Timothy Henneberry, age 66, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away on April 6, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL. He was born on September 15, 1953 in Joliet, IL.
Tim is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Mary (nee Graham); his loving children, Claire, John ("Jack") and Peter Henneberry. Beloved brother in law of Catherine Ferrario (Daniel), Robert Graham (Barbara), Patricia Cremeens, Jane Culkin (Daniel), Richard Graham (Janet), Rosemary Waller (Jeffrey) and James Graham, Jr. Additionally, he will be missed by fond nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John ("Jack") and Irene Henneberry, and his sister, Margaret ("Peggy") Henneberry.
Tim grew up in the St Patrick's area in Joliet and attended St. Patrick's Grade School. He graduated from Joliet Township Central High School and spent his college years in Springfield, MA.
A talented artist, wordsmith, literature lover, fisherman, master chef, small business owner, Chicago sports lover. Tim's passing leaves a hole in the lives of his family and close friends that will never be filled.
For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Tim's life, memorial donations may be made to the Timothy D. Henneberry Memorial Fund 23833 W Ottawa St. Plainfield IL 60544.
Due to the current health concerns and restrictions, private family funeral services will be held. A public memorial will be held later. Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 18, 2020