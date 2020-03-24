|
Timothy J. DeJule
Timothy John "Tim" DeJule, age 61, lifelong Crest Hill and Joliet resident, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.
Born March 15, 1959 in Joliet, he was the son of Ronald and Beverly (Pershey) DeJule.
Tim was self employed for many years as a painting contractor.
A loving and devoted son, brother and uncle, he will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his father, Ronald "Ron" DeJule of Channahon; two brothers, Jeff (Sharon) DeJule and Greg (Cheryl) DeJule; one sister, Jill (John) Condron; nieces and nephews, Sara (Kevin) O'Malley, Kristina (Robert) Stroud, Emily (Jeff) Meyer, Liam and Colin Condron; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Quinn and Jack O'Malley, Layla and Matthew Stroud and, Jude and Theodore Meyer.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly A. DeJule, in 2019.
Tim attended St. Joseph Grade School Class of '73, Joliet Catholic High School Class of '77, Joliet Junior College and Governors State University. Tim was an avid music fan and played guitar. He performed for years in the Kiwanis Shows and other fundraisers. He loved his family and friends and would do anything for them. Tim was a free spirit who did things his way. He was an old soul with a big heart. His family is comforted by the fact that his suffering is over and he is reunited with his mom.
The family would like to thank all the physicians, nurses and staff at St. Joseph Medical Center, and especially the Intensive Care Unit, for the compassionate care Tim received while in the hospital.
Services for Timothy DeJule will be at a later date and interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2020