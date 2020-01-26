|
|
Timothy Patrick Riley
"Mel", age 65, late of Joliet passed away peacefully but unexpectedly, Thursday January 23, 2020. Born in Joliet lifelong area resident. Employed by Euro Cabinet Company where he was a very talented woodworker for 10 dedicated years.
Mel loved watching old time movies with the love of his life, he had a passion for music, enjoyed playing his guitar, riding his motorcycle especially going down to the river on the boat. Above all else he loved spending time with his family and visiting with his friends.
Preceded in death by his father, Joseph Riley; a sister, Cheryle Riley Mauzer and his in-laws, Henry and Betty Ringbauer.
Survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Nancy (nee Ringbauer) Riley; mother, Ethyle (Studer) Riley; two brothers, Jim (Marsha) Riley and Richard Rex Riley; a sister, Mary Riley- Simeone; niece, Chris (Matt Richards) Riley; two sisters in law, Debbie (David) Walker and Tammy Boland; one brother in law Larry Ringbauer; his entire Euro Tech Cabinet Company family and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Per Mel's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020