Timothy W. Spisak



Born: January 11, 1956; in Joliet, IL



Died: April 24, 2019; in Wilmington, IL



Timothy W. Spisak, age 63, of Wilmington and formerly of Joliet, passed away Wednesday April 24, 2019 at his home.



Born January 11, 1956 in Joliet, Timothy William was a son of George and Roberta (Brown) Spisak. He was raised in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Catholic High School with the Class of 1974.



Tim held employment with Birmingham Steel in Joliet before gaining employment with Relco Locomotives in Minooka. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington, the South Wilmington Fireman's Club and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #241 in Wilmington.



Remembered as a "Jack of all trades", Tim enjoyed fishing, pheasant hunting, NASCAR and sports. He particularly loved following the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Cubs.



Survivors include his wife Debbie; son Timothy M. Spisak (Paige) of Coal City; daughter, Heather Sabotta of Joliet; one granddaughter, Stella; one brother, Robert Spisak; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bill Barra, Tina (Todd) Schneider, Candy (Mark) Shell and Lois "Bunny" Hemphill, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Tim was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joseph R. Spisak (2006); one brother, Ron Spisak; one sister, Linda Barra and his mother-in-law: Dorothy Harms.



The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church, 604 S. Kankakee Street in Wilmington, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Reverend Sebastian Gargol officiating.



Green flameless cremation rites will be accorded following the services.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tim's memory may be made to his family for their distribution.Family and friends may sign the guest book, upload photographs or share Tim's memorial page online by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com/notices/Timothy-Spisak



Funeral services and green flameless cremation arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. (815-476-2181) Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 28, 2019