Tisha Renee (McCullough) Schmidt



Born: January 17, 1974; in Joliet, IL



Died: June 27, 2019; in Matteson, IL



Tisha Renee (McCullough) Schmidt was born on January 17, 1974 in Joliet, IL to parents James McCullough and Shirley (Fuqua) McCullough. She died due to complications of Lupus on June 27, 2019 in her home in Matteson, IL.



Tisha received her education from Joliet Public schools and later her Medical Assistance certification from North Iowa Community College however most of her education came from life.



She is preceded in death by her son, Charles Turley, Jr., her grandparents, Louis and Maderlean Fuqua and Robert and Bessie McCullough.



Tisha leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Travis McCullough (28), Michael Schmidt (12) and Ericka Schmidt (11), her father James McCullough, her mother Shirley (Fuqua) McCullough, her sisters, Monica Argue (David) and Bridget McCullough, sister/cousin, Yolanda Fuqua; four special cousins, (Marijka, Erin, Stephanie and Anastasia), special friends, three nieces, seven nephews, countless more cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.



Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Jonathan Mills, officiatiing. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.



