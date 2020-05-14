Todd M. Dolan
Born: August 13, 1969; in Joliet, IL
Died: May 12, 2020; in Morris, IL
Todd Mathew Dolan, age 50, of Morris, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at home.
Todd was born August 13, 1969, in Joliet, to Thomas M. and Cheryl K. (Kanne) Dolan. He was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Grade School and Morris High School. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Western University and a Master of Science Degree from Illinois State University, majoring in Criminal Justice. Todd worked in various capacities for a number of corporations over his working life.
Todd was a loving father, son, and brother. He enjoyed the outdoors and will be remembered for lasting friendships.
Surviving is his daughter, Meghan Dolan; his father, Thomas "Tom" Dolan of Morris; and his brother, Troy Dolan.
Todd was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl K. Dolan (April 13, 2012); his grandparents; J. Melvin and Rosella Kanne and Charles Raymond and LaVelle Dolan.
Funeral Services for Todd will beheld privately. As it was Todd's request, cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements entrusted to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive in Morris. For information, please call (815)942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or express your condolences.
Born: August 13, 1969; in Joliet, IL
Died: May 12, 2020; in Morris, IL
Todd Mathew Dolan, age 50, of Morris, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at home.
Todd was born August 13, 1969, in Joliet, to Thomas M. and Cheryl K. (Kanne) Dolan. He was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Grade School and Morris High School. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Western University and a Master of Science Degree from Illinois State University, majoring in Criminal Justice. Todd worked in various capacities for a number of corporations over his working life.
Todd was a loving father, son, and brother. He enjoyed the outdoors and will be remembered for lasting friendships.
Surviving is his daughter, Meghan Dolan; his father, Thomas "Tom" Dolan of Morris; and his brother, Troy Dolan.
Todd was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl K. Dolan (April 13, 2012); his grandparents; J. Melvin and Rosella Kanne and Charles Raymond and LaVelle Dolan.
Funeral Services for Todd will beheld privately. As it was Todd's request, cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements entrusted to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive in Morris. For information, please call (815)942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or express your condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 14, 2020.