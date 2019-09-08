|
|
Todd W. Drew
Age 55, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center.
Survived by two brothers, Steve Earl Drew and Bradley Earl (Janet) Drew. Uncle to Ross (Jenna) Drew, Bryon (Lisa) Pickler, Johnny and Michael (Kelly) Comstock and Jayme (Tony) Revis; great uncle to six. Aunts Jessie, Jeanne, Ginny and Lois Drew along with numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Special thanks to Denise Hall, Michelle and Mike Varman, Reed and Sue Mott and Cassie Kocka, also thanks for years of service and friendship Luis, Nick and Bobbie for the "Shop".
Todd was born in Joliet, and was a lifelong resident and business owner of Drew's Upholstery. He will be missed by all.
Private Family Services will be held at a later date. As per Todd's wishes cremation rites were accorded.
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019