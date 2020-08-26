Tom Babaniotis
Tom Babaniotis age 73, of Joliet, passed away on August 24, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born August 29, 1946 in Karistos, Evia Greece. He was the son of the late Dimitrios Babaniotis and Stamatina (nee' Kounelis) Babaniotis. Tom served in the Hellenic Army prior to emigrating to the United State in 1969 with his brothers with the desire and dream to succeed. Through dedication, discipline and long days they became hands on owners of the former Baba's Family Restaurant and Ali Baba's Inn of Shorewood.
Tom, along with his brothers were successful business owners for over 30 years. He enjoyed being a part of the Shorewood Joliet area and the Greek community. Tom was a member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church and a member of AHEPA. Thomas was at his best when surrounded by his family, customers, and his friends. He treated everyone with respect and dignity. Due to Thomas's generous spirit and infectious personality he was loved by many. Tom worked hard and played hard. He lived life well, was full of energy, and was known to visit the casino from time to time in pursuit of a run at the blackjack table. His enthusiasm was contagious and he will be remembered as a fun-loving, charismatic man.
He was a loving, devoted father and husband, and will remain forever in our hearts. Surviving his son, Jim Babaniotis, sweetheart Lynda Lucas, his two brothers; Peter Babaniotis and Christos Babaniotis, 3 sisters; Kontilia Stabelou, Anna Zimaris, Popi Lambropoulou, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his late wife Susan Marshall Babaniotis, brother Athanasios Tzanavaris and sister Maria Tigelis. Thomas will be missed by many individuals whose life he had touched. May his memory be eternal!
Visitation for Tom will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet from 4:00 p.m. until time of Trisagion Services at 7:00 p.m. Maximum Capacity of 25 guests at one time, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Interment will be held privately by the family. Memorials in his name to the wishes of the family would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
