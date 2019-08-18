|
|
Tommy G. Chandler
Tommy G. Chandler, age 84, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, with his family by his side.Tommy was born August 2, 1935 in Eldorado, IL to Jesse Thomas and Dorothy Louise (nee Porter) Chandler. He was a graduate of Eldorado High School and a proud veteran of the United States Army. He retired from BP Amoco where he worked many years as an Operator. During retirement, he enjoyed working for Wedgewood Golf Course.
Tommy was a loving and devoted father and grandfather and an adoring great-grandfather. He loved to bowl and golf and will be missed around the bowling alley and the golf course.
Surviving are his loving children, Renee (Jim) Gibson, Charles (Donna) Corbin, and Camilla (Joan) Corbin; three grandchildren, P.J. (Mindy) Melhorn, Amanda Melhorn and Chrissy Melhorn; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Gerald "Jerry" (Sharon "Sherry") Chandler; and one sister-in-law, Judy Chandler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Linwood and Jack Chandler.
Cremation rites have been accorded and graveside services with full military honors will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Family and friends are invited to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 a.m.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 18, 2019