Tony Goode Jr.

Tony Goode Jr. Obituary
Tony Goode Jr.

Tony Goode Jr., age 89, longtime resident of Lemont, at rest April 2, 2019 at Lemont Nursing & Rehab.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Wilson); loving father of Tony lll; dearest brother of Joanne (Dominic) Filicicchia; dear cousin of several nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday April 7, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Gerharz-Cappetta Funeral Home & Cremation Services 501 State St., Lemont. Funeral Mass Monday 10 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church, Lemont. Interment private.

Info 630-257-2123 or www.gerharzfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 5, 2019
